Karnataka elections: Cars on election duty fitted with GPS devices

In a bid to ensure free and fair polls, the Election Commission has taken several initiatives. Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the EC has now decided to install Global Positioning System (GPS) devices in the cars that will be on poll duty.

Other initiatives involve webcasting being set up at critical stations so as to enable live monitoring of the election process. EVMs and VVPATs would be used in all polling stations in the elections in Karnataka.

There would be 56,696 polling stations across the state which is a 9% increase in comparison to 2013. Out of these 224 would be managed by women.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday released its list of 218 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari while his son Yatheendra will fight from Varuna constituency in the crucial polls.

The polling to elect a new Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 while the counting of votes will take place on May 15. The term of the current 224-member legislative Assembly ends on May 28.

