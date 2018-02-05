Karnataka elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi to continue Gujarat-style campaign

Congress President Rahul Gandhi to continue his Gujarat-style election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka. According to KPCC media release, Rahul Gandhi to visit one temple, dargah and two holy shrines revered by Lingayat community members.

Rahul Gandhi to begin his four-day visit to Karnataka on February 10th. He will cover Raichur, Bidar, Bellary, Yadgiri and Koppal districts of Hyderbad-Karnataka region.

He will visit the famous Huligemma temple in Koppal district, Gavi Siddheshwar Mutt in Yadgiri district, Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Gulbarga and Anubhava Mantap in Basavakalyana in Bidar district.

Also, he scheduled to address four public meetings, one tribal rally, and two interactions with farmer union and professional and business community members.

Out of 40 assembly seats in Hyderbad-Karnataka region, Congress has 23. Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, his son Priyanka Kharge, late Karnataka minister Qamar Ul Islam are from the same region.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

