About Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12. The Election Commission also said that the counting would be held on May 15.

Congress manifesto for 2018 Karnataka elections has not been announced yet. You will find the manifesto here as soon as it is released.

Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been in power in the state since 2013.

Karnataka elections will be a three-cornered contest with the BJP and JD (S) also campaigning hard to return to power. The Congress had in its 2013 manifesto promised clean, stable, transparent, people caring and corruption-free administration. The Congress had promised a number of programs aimed at farmers such as the subsidy for drip irrigation and help to farmers in purchasing modern agricultural equipment.

The manifesto had also said that the Congress government would set up a veterinary hospital in every panchayat. It had also promised to provide drinking water to 'all villages and towns within 5 years'.

The Congress manifesto had announced to undertake a slew of measures to improve quality of life in urban areas. Congress had said that it would strengthen public transport system and construct multi-storey parking facilities to solve congestion problems. The manifesto had also promised a women's college in every district.

In a bid to improve healthcare facilities, the Congress manifesto had said that every Primary Health Care centre would be upgraded so that it has at least 20 beds and maternity ward.

It had also made several commitments towards rural development, promotion of Kannada culture and minority welfare.

2013 Congress Manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

