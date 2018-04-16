BJP 2nd list for Karnataka election: Katta Naidu returns to Shivajinagar, Reddy gets Bellary

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 82 candidates. The first list was released a week back and had the names of 72 candidates.

Click here to find BJP's second list of 82 candidates

Karnataka Election 2018: BJP releases 2nd list of candidates

At Koratagere, Y Huchaiah will be up against Dr. G Parameshwar of the Congress. Katta Subramanya Naidu returns to the Shivajinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He will take on Roshan Baig of the Congress.

Click here to find bjp's first list of 72 candidates

In the Shanthinagar constituency, Vasudeva Murthy will battle the Congress which is yet to announce the name of its candidate. N A Haris the sitting MLA from this constituency did not make it to the first list released by the Congress on Sunday.

G. Somashekhara Reddy, the brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, has been given the ticket to contest from Bellary. Sanna Fakirappa has been fielded from Bellary reserved constituency. 

Hartalu Halappa will contest from Sagar constituency and Kumar Bangarappa, the son of former CM S Bangarappa to contest from Sorab.

Former Excise Minister M.P. Renukacharya has retained Honnali seat.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018, bjp

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.