BJP 2nd list for Karnataka election: Katta Naidu returns to Shivajinagar, Reddy gets Bellary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 82 candidates. The first list was released a week back and had the names of 72 candidates.

Click here to find BJP's second list of 82 candidates

At Koratagere, Y Huchaiah will be up against Dr. G Parameshwar of the Congress. Katta Subramanya Naidu returns to the Shivajinagar constituency in Bengaluru. He will take on Roshan Baig of the Congress.

Click here to find bjp's first list of 72 candidates

In the Shanthinagar constituency, Vasudeva Murthy will battle the Congress which is yet to announce the name of its candidate. N A Haris the sitting MLA from this constituency did not make it to the first list released by the Congress on Sunday.

G. Somashekhara Reddy, the brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, has been given the ticket to contest from Bellary. Sanna Fakirappa has been fielded from Bellary reserved constituency.

Hartalu Halappa will contest from Sagar constituency and Kumar Bangarappa, the son of former CM S Bangarappa to contest from Sorab.

Former Excise Minister M.P. Renukacharya has retained Honnali seat.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day