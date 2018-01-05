Karnataka: Driven out of home, elderly couple take shelter in Hubli bus stand

Old age bring loads of misery and heart breaking moments for elderly parents when their kids refuse to look after them, what's worse is that parents nowadays are abandoned by their own kids.

A similar heart wrenching incident happened in Karnataka where an elderly couple took shelter at bus stand after their daughter allegedly thrown out of house.

It is learnt that the couple were forced to take shelter at Hubli bus stand after being allegedly thrown out of house by their daughter.

They later approached old age homes where they were turned away when they could not produce an Identity Proof. However, the couple were later taken to government old-age home by Hubli Police.

OneIndia News