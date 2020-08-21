Karnataka: Doctors threaten strike if IAS officer is not suspended

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, is facing the ire of government doctors over the incident of suicide of a senior medical officer allegedly due to harassment by an IAS officer.

The doctors and medical staff have threatened to boycott work if the IAS officer is not suspended and arrested.

State CM, who has just recovered from COVID-19, has announced an immediate compensation and an inquiry into the incident.

But, the doctors are in no mood to relent.

Notably, 43-year-old Dr Nagendra, a Taluk Medical Officer (TPO) at Nanjanagud in Mysore, died by suicide on Wednesday due to alleged harassment by the local Zila Panchayat CEO Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Doctors claimed that Mishra was arrogant and abusive and that he had set COVID-19 test targets for all that were impossible to achieve because of a huge resource crunch.

Doctors alleged that the officer used to abuse the deceased doctor over the number of tests and he ended his life as he was unable to take this humiliation beyond a point.

Angry lady doctors booed and shouted at Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar who rushed to Mysore to pacify the strike.

They alleged that Sudhakar was trying to hush up the entire incident and refused to listen to them.

Their demand is to suspend, arrest and charge Mishra with abetment of suicide.

The doctors told News18 that state government is endangering the lives of millions during coronavirus crisis by trying to shield an IAS officer.

"We have decided to boycott work. The virus could spread to the entire state. Are these IAS officers above the law? Can they do the work we do? If he is not suspended and arrested, we will not return to work," said a government doctor.