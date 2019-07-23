Karnataka Crisis: Mayawati expels lone MLA N Mahesh from BSP

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 23: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday expelled lone party MLA in Karnatka, N Mahesh, for remaining absent from the state assembly during the trust vote.

The H D Kumaraswamy led coalition government collapsed today after it failed to win the trust vote. After a week of drama and several postponements, the trust vote was finally taken today after a lengthy debate and an over an hour long concluding remark by Kumaraswamy.

Mayawati's official Twitter handle on Sunday evening said that the BSP has directed her party MLA to support Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Monday's trust vote.

However, Mahesh was absent from the house today. Mahesh was a minister in the Kumaraswamy cabinet. Mahesh, the Kollegal MLA from Mysuru had submitted his resignation to the Governor in October 2018 as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister

"Despite directions from party high command to vote in favor of HD Kumaraswamy, BSP MLA N Mahesh didn't attend the trust vote and violated directions, which is an act of indiscipline. Party has taken this seriously and suspended him with immediate effect," mayawati tweeted immediately after the trust vote.

[Karnataka coalition falls 99-105, BJP set to form next government]

After a week of drama and several postponements, the trust vote was finally taken today after a lengthy debate and an over an hour long concluding remark by Kumaraswamy.

With several MLAs staying absent from the 225 member House, the magic number was 103. The coalition had 100 including the Speaker. Since the Speaker does not vote unless there is a tie, only 99 voted in favour of the trust vote.