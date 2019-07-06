Karnataka crisis LIVE: 'Operation lotus will fail', tweets Karnataka Congress after SC verdict

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 17: The political crisis in Karnataka has entered the 11th hour as Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is free to decide on resignations of 15 rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs, making Thursday's trust vote a difficult affair for the 15-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government.

"It's not necessary for the MLAs to attend the session tomorrow," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka MLAs camping at a hotel in Mumbai may skip the confidence motion moved by the southern state's chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on July 18.

If the resignations are accepted, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's government would be reduced to a minority in the assembly ahead of Thursday's trust vote.

The Congress maintains that the rebels will return to its fold for the confidence vote. BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa insists that government is in a minority and has asked Kumaraswamy at least twice to resign since the crisis began on July 6.

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

Rebel Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai said,'' We honour Supreme Court's verdict. We all are together. We stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly.'' GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP on SC verdict in K'taka MLAs case said,''SC in its final judgement will have to create timelines for Speakers to decide a matter be it Assembly or Parliament. If required we'll look at need for amending the act so that Speakers can't go by their own whims&fancies.'' #WATCH Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declines to comment, when asked about Supreme Court's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/aR1ww6aNgl — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019 Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declines to comment, when asked about Supreme Court's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs. ಆಪರೇಷನ್ ಕಮಲ ವಿಫಲವಾಗಲಿದೆ.



ಸತ್ಯಮೇವ ಜಯತೆ.🇮🇳 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 17, 2019 Karnataka Congress continues to hold its ground as it tweets saying, "Operation lotus will fail. The truth is victory." Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on SC ruling: This (Congress-JD(S) government has lost confidence. They should and will go. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in Supreme Court: The Court has said that the matter will be fully thrashed out at a later date. Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: I will take a decision that in no way will go contrary to the Constitution, the Court and the Lokpal. BS Yeddyurappa, BJP: Karnataka CM has lost his mandate, when there is no majority he must resign tomorrow. I welcome SC’s decision, it’s the victory of constitution&democracy, a moral victory for rebel MLAs. It’s only an interim order, SC will decide powers of Speaker in future, reports news agency ANI. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Karnataka rebel MLAs in SC said,''The three-line whip issued against them (rebel MLAs) to attend the House tomorrow is not operative in view of the SC judgement. Secondly, the Speaker has been given time to decide on the resignations as and when he wants to decide,'' Jagadish Shettar, BJP on SC's verdict on Karnataka rebel MLAs case said,''There is anarchy in the state because of HD Kumaraswamy, he should resign immediately after this verdict and not wait for the trust vote.'' Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/qzRyA2tb5s — ANI (@ANI) 17 July 2019 Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt in Shankarapuram. The Speaker can take a call on the resignations whenever he wants. Once he takes a decision, the same shall be placed before the Supreme Court, the Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also said. The Karnataka Speaker is not fettered, so are the MLAs. Both are free to decide what they ought to do. The Supreme Court has said that the 15 rebel MLAs need not take part in the trust vote tomorrow. The court did not fix a time for the Speaker to decide on the resignations. He can decide on it whenever he wants, the court also said. 15 MLAs at liberty not to participate in the trust vote tomorrow. Speaker can decide on resignation when he wants. The SC had said that it had decades ago given a very high status to the Speaker, while interpreting the anti-defection law. Probably that needs to be looked into the court had said during yesterday’s hearing. The SC is all set to deliver its verdict. A lot would depend on what the court would say. The Congress is likely to issue a fresh whip after the verdict ahead of the crucial trust vote to be held tomorrow. The rebels are likely to abstain irrespective of the verdict. Which way will the Karnataka saga swing. SC verdict out by 10.30 am. In a bid to keep their flock together ahead of the trust vote, the Congress, BJP and JD(S) have shifted their MLAs to resorts. The Congress yesterday shifted its MLAs from a hotel in Bengaluru to a resort on the outskirts, amid fears that some more legislators may resign. The Congress yesterday shifted its MLAs from a hotel in Bengaluru to a resort on the outskirts, amid fears that some more legislators may resign. Speaker Ramesh Kumar has asked two rebel MLAs to meet him to discuss resignations. MTB Nagaraj has been asked to meet the speaker at 3 pm, while Sudhakar has been asked to come at 4 pm. Till now no rebel MLA has met the speaker in the given time. As political crisis looms large over Karnataka, BJP state president B. S. Yeddyurappa was seen engrossed in a game of cricket with BJP MLAs at Ramada resort here on Tuesday. Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to warn the rebel leaders of the possible consequences that may jeopardise their career. "Just heard. The rebel Congress MLAs in Mumbai are in complete lockdown. Mobiles taken away, can't step outside, (they are) under house arrest," Rao alleged. State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao yesterday claimed that the party rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai had been locked down and may be disqualified. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to face a trust vote tomorrow. His government could collapse ahead of it if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted by the Speaker. While Supreme Court heard the plea of rebel MLAs, who said that it was the Speaker delaying the process of resignation, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said, "I must not comment on what has transpired today. Only after what the SC decides tomorrow, I will take a decision." The Supreme Court is set to hear the petition by 15 rebel MLAs of ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular), seeking action against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for deliberating delaying acceptance of their resignations.

Leaders who quit

Among those who have put forward their resignation are H Vishwanath (JDS), Mahesh Kumthalli (Congress), BC Patil (Congress), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Congress), Shivaram Hebbar (Congress), Narayan Gowda (JDS), Gopalia (JDS), ST Somashekar (Congress), Muniratna (Congress), Pratap Gowda (Congress) and Byrathi Basavaraj (Congress). They will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan and inform the same.

They have submitted their resignation to Kumar's secretary as the Speaker had already left office.

However, 4 MLAs - Ramalinga Reddy, ST Somshkher, Munni Rathna and Bayaratti Basawarj went with DK Shivakumar.

The man in trouble

The move comes at a time when the Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy is touring the US. Two Congress MLAs Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have already resigned.

Seniors unhappy

Earlier, speaking to reporters, senior congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter(Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

"I am not going to blame anyone in the party or the high command. I somewhere feel I was being neglected over some issues. That is why I have taken this decision," he said.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Congress and the JD(S) failed to make a mark with the BJP bagging 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it leaving just one seat each to the coalition partners.

3 MLAs want Siddaramaiah back as CM

Somashekar, Basavaraj, and Shivaram are three of the four MLAs who have demanded that Siddaramaiah be made the chief minister. The fourth MLA, Muniratna, has not resigned but has made similar demands.

BJP ready to form govt

The BJP appears to be convinced that the time is ripe for a strike, both because of its success in the parliamentary election and the disenchantment in the Congress over the alliance with the JD(S). If enough number of coalition MLAs resign, the BJP could claim a majority with its present strength in an Assembly of reduced strength, and by-polls could follow.

BJP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP, on being asked if BJP will form government in Karnataka, "Governor is the supreme authority, as per the constitutional mandate if he calls us, certainly we are ready to form the govt. We are the single largest party, we have got 105 people with us."

What is the present strength of coalition in Karnataka?

In the 225 member house, the BJP has 105 seats, the Congress prior to these resignations had 78. The JD(S) on the other hand has 37 MLAs. The BSP and the KPJ party have a seat each. There is also an independent and one Speaker.

15 MLAs from the Congress-JDS will have to resign to topple HDK government. After today's 8 resignations, government is in real trouble.