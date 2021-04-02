Fact check: Has Yediyurappa government announced a lockdown in Karnataka? Don’t be a fool this April

Bengaluru, Apr 2 : With rising coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Friday took a slew of decisions including shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

The government also ordered closure of gymnasium, party halls, club houses and swimming pools while occupancy in buses should not exceed beyond the seating capacity.

The order was issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Besides suspending physical classes for classes six to nine, Kumar said in his order, "Classes 10, 11 and 12th can continue in the existing mode. However, attendance to these classes in person is not mandatory."

Further, classes of higher and professional courses have been suspended except classes due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences.

The order said rallies and Dharna (sit-in) will be prohibited.

The government asked companies to follow the work from home mode as far as possible whereas cinema halls should follow alternative seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In these districts, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have people above 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls, departmental stores, pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants have been told to abide by the COVID protocol such as mandatory face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing should be followed strictly.

"If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the COVID epidemic is over," the order said.

Police and the civic agencies have been asked to ensure that people follow the norms strictly.

The restrictions will be in force till April 20.