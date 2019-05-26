Karnataka coalition on edge? Two Congress MLAs meet BJP leader SM Krishna

Bengaluru, May 26: Is Karnataka government on edge? The alliance between strange bedfellows the Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka has been in survival mode since it was cobbled together last May. And now, speculation is rife in the Grand Old Party that two Congress legislatures- Ramesh Jarkiholi and Sudhakar reportedly met BJP leader SM Krishna on Sunday.

This comes hours after the JD(S) issued a circular asking its spokespersons to refrain from interacting with media.

However, Jarkiholi maintained that it was a coutesy call. Speaking to reporters he said, "It was not a political meeting. We wanted to wish SM Krishna Ji after BJP won 25 seats in Karnataka. It was a courtesy call."

With JD(S) leaders expressing their disappointment over the results openly, the party held a meeting and has asked the leaders and members to stay away from the media.

A letter in this regard states: "It was decided in the legislative committee meeting of the party that members or leaders should not take part in the debates held by media and also should not give any statements to them. Thus, no one is allowed to give any statements to the TV or the print media. You cannot take part in the TV debates as party spokespersons. Party stresses that you should follow this order."

Earlier, JD(S) state president AH Vishwanath said, "Unlike other parties JD(S) has not made a list of spokespersons authorised to take part in TV debates. As a result, even those who are not authorised by the party are taking part in these debates representing the party. So, we have instructed the party members not to represent JD(S) in TV debates, till the party finalises a list."

Sumalatha meets S M Krishna

Meanwhile, Mandya MP-elect Sumalatha Ambareesh met Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and party leader SM Krishna as a mark of thanks giving. She she thanked BJP leaders for extending support to her during the election campaign.

"I wanted to first thank the BJP for its support. I am individually meeting everybody who extended their support to me," Sumalatha said after meeting BS Yeddyurappa at his residence.

"An independent MP cannot officially join any party but since the BJP backed me officially, I can extend issue-based support but I will take the opinion of the people of Mandya who have elected me and then take a decision," Sumalatha said when asked if she would join the BJP.

Sumalatha created a record by becoming the first ever woman independent MP elected in Karnataka.

The desperate coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) has been in survival mode since it was cobbled together last May. This has spelt disaster for both parties in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has won 25 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with one seat each going to the Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) and an independent.

Thursday's results have revived apprehensions that the state government might fall because of the likelihood that disgruntled MLAs will switch to the BJP.