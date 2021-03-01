Registration for Covid-19 vaccine to be done through CO-WIN portal only, No app for beneficiaries yet: Govt

Karnataka CM, cabinet colleagues hail PM Modi for getting COVID vaccine dose

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Mar 01: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in the COVID-19 vaccination drive by taking the first dose. They called upon people to join in the fight against coronavirus.

"PM @narendramodi Ji got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning. My appeal to all Corona warriors who are yet to get the vaccine and all those eligible for 2nd phase to take the vaccine," Yedirurappa tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan too appreciated Modi for setting an example for the people. "Our PM Shri @narendramodi took his first dose of COVID19 Vaccine today at AIIMS, Delhi.

A great leader who shows the way by being an example!" Ashwath Narayan tweeted. Health Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet, appealed to the senior citizens and people with comorbidities to enroll themselves for the vaccine.

"Leading from the front, PM @narendramodi Ji took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. I appeal to all senior citizens and people above 45 years with listed comorbidities, to register themselves and get vaccinated at the earliest," the Health Minister tweeted.

After taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine to make India novel coronavirus free.