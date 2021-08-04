Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: List of probable ministers

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place at 2.15 pm today with 29 new ministers, joining chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet. However, putting speculations at rest, Bommai has said that there won't be any deputy chief minister.

Reportedly, veteran BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra not in Bommai cabinet that has 8 Lingayats, 7 each from Vokkaligas & OBCs, 3 Dalits, and 1 ST and woman minister.

The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's out

Jagadish Shettar

Suresh Kumar

Arvind Limbavali

R Shankar

CP Yogeshwar

Shrimant Patil

Laxman Savadi

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's In

Sashikala Jholle

Govind Karajol

Anand Singh

Sunil Kumar

MTB Nagaraj

Murgesh Nirani

Umesh Katti

Araga Gnanendra

Eshwarappa

JC Madhuswamy

Prabhu Chouhan

Gopalaiah

Shivaram Hebbar

Srimramulu

Sudhakar

St Somashekar Byrati Basavraj

Kota Srinivasa Poojary

V Somanna

R Ashok

Narayan Gowda.

Aimed at giving pro people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda.

The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give a good governance, he said. Noting that there were no confusions regarding the cabinet formation, the Chief Minister said, BJP is a national party with a strong leadership.