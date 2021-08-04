Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: List of probable ministers

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place at 2.15 pm today with 29 new ministers, joining chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet. However, putting speculations at rest, Bommai has said that there won't be any deputy chief minister.

    Basavaraj Bommai
    Basavaraj Bommai

    Reportedly, veteran BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra not in Bommai cabinet that has 8 Lingayats, 7 each from Vokkaligas & OBCs, 3 Dalits, and 1 ST and woman minister.

    The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality.

    Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's out

    Jagadish Shettar

    Suresh Kumar

    Arvind Limbavali

    R Shankar

    CP Yogeshwar

    Shrimant Patil

    Laxman Savadi

    Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's In

    Sashikala Jholle

    Govind Karajol

    Anand Singh

    Sunil Kumar

    MTB Nagaraj

    Murgesh Nirani

    Umesh Katti

    Araga Gnanendra

    Eshwarappa

    JC Madhuswamy

    Prabhu Chouhan

    Gopalaiah

    Shivaram Hebbar

    Srimramulu

    Sudhakar

    St Somashekar Byrati Basavraj

    Kota Srinivasa Poojary

    V Somanna

    R Ashok

    Narayan Gowda.

    Aimed at giving pro people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda.

    The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give a good governance, he said. Noting that there were no confusions regarding the cabinet formation, the Chief Minister said, BJP is a national party with a strong leadership.

    X