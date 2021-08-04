Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: List of probable ministers
Bengaluru, Aug 04: Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place at 2.15 pm today with 29 new ministers, joining chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet. However, putting speculations at rest, Bommai has said that there won't be any deputy chief minister.
Reportedly, veteran BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra not in Bommai cabinet that has 8 Lingayats, 7 each from Vokkaligas & OBCs, 3 Dalits, and 1 ST and woman minister.
The list containing the names of new Ministers will be officially released by the Raj Bhavan as per the formality.
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's out
Jagadish Shettar
Suresh Kumar
Arvind Limbavali
R Shankar
CP Yogeshwar
Shrimant Patil
Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Who's In
Sashikala Jholle
Govind Karajol
Anand Singh
Sunil Kumar
MTB Nagaraj
Murgesh Nirani
Umesh Katti
Araga Gnanendra
Eshwarappa
JC Madhuswamy
Prabhu Chouhan
Gopalaiah
Shivaram Hebbar
Srimramulu
Sudhakar
St Somashekar Byrati Basavraj
Kota Srinivasa Poojary
V Somanna
R Ashok
Narayan Gowda.
Aimed at giving pro people administration and to face the upcoming elections, this cabinet is being formed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda.
The new cabinet will respond to the needs of the people, earn their trust and give a good governance, he said. Noting that there were no confusions regarding the cabinet formation, the Chief Minister said, BJP is a national party with a strong leadership.