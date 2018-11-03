Karnataka bypolls 2018: Voting for 3 LS, 2 assembly seats begins

Bengaluru, Nov 3: By-elections for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka is being held today. By-elections are being held in Shimoga, Bellary (ST) and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies, Ramanagara and Jankhandi Assembly seats.

There are total 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

Congress and JDS, who came together in a post-poll alliance after the assembly elections in May this year threw up a hung House, have decided to face the polls unitedly against the BJP, which they perceive as their common enemy.

Also Read | Ramanagara fiasco: The lesson for BJP is use your own people

Polling in the by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats - Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya and Ramanagara - and Jamkhandi assembly segments will be held between7 am to 6 pm Saturday, with a total of 54,54,275 voters eligible to cast their franchise in about 6,450 polling stations.

Also Read | Karnataka Lok Sabha bypolls: Acid test for Congress-JDS alliance

The Election Commission had announced by-elections in three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on November 3 and the result will be out on November 6.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) will be used in all the polling stations in the by-elections.