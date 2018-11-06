Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda84,938
Srikanth Kulkarni49,673
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy70,240
L Chandrashekhar10,249
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa4,06,367
J Shantha2,45,252
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra3,74,734
Madhu Bangarappa3,33,296
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda3,94,807
Dr. Siddaramaiah1,61,135
Karnataka Bypoll results: Congress registers massive victory in Bellary

By
    Bengaluru, Nov 6: Congress candidate VS Ugrappa handed out a humiliating defeat to BJP candidate and former MP J Shantha in the byelection held for Bellary Lok Sabha seat.

    Congress candidate VS Ugrappa
    Also Read | Telangana elections: Wait gets longer as Congress set to announce candidate list on Nov 9

    Senior Congress leader Ugrappa got  4,06,367 votes in the LS seat held by Shantha's brother BJP leader B Sriramulu. Shantha polled 2,45,252 votes.  Sriramulu had vacated the seat after successfully contesting the assembly election from Molakalmuru.

    Ugrappa leading over BJP's J Shantha by 1,00,723 votes in Bellary parliamentary seat after counting of votes for Round 6. According to reports, Shantha did not go to counting booths expecting a debacle in the election.

    The Bellary parliamentary seat has six Congress MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs.

    Also Read | Karnataka Lok Sabha bypolls: Acid test for Congress-JDS alliance

    The massive victory is a big boost for pre-poll alliance in the state ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Top JD(S) leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, campaigned for the Congress candidate in Ballari.

