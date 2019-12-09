  • search
    K'taka By-Election Results 2019 Updates: BJP retains majority, Cong top leaders resigns post by-poll

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling BJP on Monday retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly when it bagged six seats in the byelections in which it was also leading in an equal number in other segments where counting is underway. The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the saffron party after it's setback in Maharashtra. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned from their posts post by-polls debacle.

    The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it contested.

    The six BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura).

    5:33 PM, 9 Dec
    Pahul Gandhi tweets, "In the very first chance they get, this is how voters react to opportunist politics & stealing of mandate by rejected parties by coming together for the sake of power!#KarnatakaBypolls result proves that people won’t tolerate if someone tries to play with public mandate & wish!"
    5:22 PM, 9 Dec
    Eshwar Khandre to reportedly resign as KPCC Working President.
    4:42 PM, 9 Dec
    President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and the member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Dinesh Gundu Rao said,"I accept full responsibility for bypoll defeat."
    4:18 PM, 9 Dec
    Former CM Siddaramaiah said, "We were hoping people would teach a lesson to disqualified MLAs."
    3:38 PM, 9 Dec
    Siddaramaiah resigns as Opposition party leader
    3:37 PM, 9 Dec
    Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses the media after bypoll results.
    3:37 PM, 9 Dec
    Dinesh Gundu Rao is reportedly planning to resign as KPCC chief.
    3:37 PM, 9 Dec
    Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to resign as Opposition party leader.
    3:36 PM, 9 Dec
    Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda wins from Hoskote constituency.
    1:51 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP's S T Somashekar finally wins Yeshwantpur.
    1:50 PM, 9 Dec
    11 results declared. 10 to BJP and 1 to Congress.
    1:42 PM, 9 Dec
    Ramesh Jharkiholi defeats younger brother Lakhan by 27892 votes in Gokak.
    1:42 PM, 9 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates BS Yediyurappa on a call. Amit Shah and JP Nadda also congratulate him and thank party workers and voters.
    1:41 PM, 9 Dec
    Anand Singh who won from Vijayanagar, says it's a victory for the people from the constituency.
    1:25 PM, 9 Dec
    Ruling BJP wins six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others; retains majority in the Assembly
    1:09 PM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka has voted for stable and strong government and it is a lesson taught to Congress, says PM Modi
    1:09 PM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said,''I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem we can give a pro-people and a stable government.''
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    Byrathi Basvraj of BJP declared winner in KR Puram
    12:16 PM, 9 Dec
    Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 9,640 votes from Hoskote constituency.
    12:10 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Arun Kumar wins from Ranebennur.
    12:10 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP's Shivaram Hebbar wins Yellapur constituency
    12:06 PM, 9 Dec
    Except for A H Vishwanath in Hunsur and MTB Nagaraj from Hoskote all other 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP tickets.
    12:06 PM, 9 Dec
    Congress candidate from Hunsur, Mysuru district HP Manjunath celebrates with the party workers as he is set to win
    12:03 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi wins from Gokak constituency.
    11:53 AM, 9 Dec
    In Chikkaballapur, BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar has won
    11:52 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP MP Shoba Karandlaje says the victory is due to the decisive leadership of BS Yediyurappa.
    11:51 AM, 9 Dec
    As BJP looks set to attain a clear majority, Senior BJP leaders have started arriving at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence
    11:50 AM, 9 Dec
    BJP candidate Anand Singh wins from Vijayanagar constituency.
    11:50 AM, 9 Dec
    Yediyurappa celebrates BJP's victory in bypolls
    11:50 AM, 9 Dec
    Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with his son BY Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats
