K'taka By-Election Results 2019 Updates: BJP retains majority, Cong top leaders resigns post by-poll

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Dec 09: The ruling BJP on Monday retained majority in the Karnataka Assembly when it bagged six seats in the byelections in which it was also leading in an equal number in other segments where counting is underway. The BJP's good show in 12 seats comes as a morale booster for the saffron party after it's setback in Maharashtra. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned from their posts post by-polls debacle.

The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it contested.

The six BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani) and K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura).

Pahul Gandhi tweets, "In the very first chance they get, this is how voters react to opportunist politics & stealing of mandate by rejected parties by coming together for the sake of power!#KarnatakaBypolls result proves that people won’t tolerate if someone tries to play with public mandate & wish!" Eshwar Khandre to reportedly resign as KPCC Working President. President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and the member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Dinesh Gundu Rao said,"I accept full responsibility for bypoll defeat." Former CM Siddaramaiah said, "We were hoping people would teach a lesson to disqualified MLAs." Siddaramaiah resigns as Opposition party leader Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses the media after bypoll results. Dinesh Gundu Rao is reportedly planning to resign as KPCC chief. Siddaramaiah is reportedly planning to resign as Opposition party leader. Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda wins from Hoskote constituency. BJP's S T Somashekar finally wins Yeshwantpur. 11 results declared. 10 to BJP and 1 to Congress. Ramesh Jharkiholi defeats younger brother Lakhan by 27892 votes in Gokak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates BS Yediyurappa on a call. Amit Shah and JP Nadda also congratulate him and thank party workers and voters. Anand Singh who won from Vijayanagar, says it's a victory for the people from the constituency. Ruling BJP wins six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others; retains majority in the Assembly Karnataka has voted for stable and strong government and it is a lesson taught to Congress, says PM Modi Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said,''I am happy that people have given a very good verdict. Now, without any problem we can give a pro-people and a stable government.'' Byrathi Basvraj of BJP declared winner in KR Puram Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda leads by 9,640 votes from Hoskote constituency. BJP candidate Arun Kumar wins from Ranebennur. BJP's Shivaram Hebbar wins Yellapur constituency Except for A H Vishwanath in Hunsur and MTB Nagaraj from Hoskote all other 11 rebels labelled defectors by their parties win again on BJP tickets. Congress candidate from Hunsur, Mysuru district HP Manjunath celebrates with the party workers as he is set to win BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi wins from Gokak constituency. In Chikkaballapur, BJP candidate Dr K Sudhakar has won BJP MP Shoba Karandlaje says the victory is due to the decisive leadership of BS Yediyurappa. As BJP looks set to attain a clear majority, Senior BJP leaders have started arriving at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence BJP candidate Anand Singh wins from Vijayanagar constituency. Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with his son BY Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats in #KarnatakaAssemblyBypolls. pic.twitter.com/0uualeU8Yg — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019 Yediyurappa celebrates BJP's victory in bypolls Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with his son BY Vijayendra as BJP leads on 12 out of 15 seats

Currently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an Independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker. While the BJP is confident of winning more than eight seats, the Congress and JD(S) are optimistic that the voters will defeat the defectors, who have been disqualified and are now contesting on BJP tickets. The bye-elections held across nine districts, necessitated after 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) parties defected to the BJP, recorded 66.25 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission of India. Of the 15 constituencies where polling has been held, 12 were held by the Congress and three by the JD(S) after the 2018 elections. Ahead of the result, leaders in Karnataka visited temples and Maths on Sunday seeking divine intervention. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went to Dharmasthala and sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. The 86-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda performed puja at Sai Baba temple at Shirdi. Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too visited the Veereshwara Punyashrama at Gadag and performed special prayers. The BJP need at least six seats for a majority in the assembly of 221 seats minus the Speaker and a nominated member. Speculations are rife that the Congress and JD(S) may join hands again if the poll results favour the two parties. The fate of the rebels will be decided today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The BJP would need at least 6 seats to remain in power. The exit polls have predicted that the BJP would win at least 8 seats of the 15. What if BJP fails to get the required seats. In such a case the BJP may push for President’s rule and then fresh elections in the state. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The trends should be known by around 10 am. Preparations are on for the counting of votes. There is heavy security in place at the centres. The Congress and JD(S) are in talks to form a government if the BJP is unable to get the required six seats. However there could be a twist in the tale and the JD(S) may also end up supporting the BJP in Karnataka. KR Puram BJP candidate Byrathi Basavaraj arrive at St Joseph's Indian High School counting centre. Mahalakshmi layout Congress candidate M Shivaraj arrives at St Joseph's college counting centre. KR Puram strongroom opens, counting begins. Man tries to gain entry to counting centre in KR Pete illegally, cops detain him. Yediyurappa has already set aside 15 cabinet berths vacant to fill them with new MLAs. BJP candidate from Shivajinagar M Sarvana arrive at Mount Carmel college counting centre. Counting of votes begins for all 15 constituencies Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala yesterday ahead of counting in crucial bypolls. CM Yediyurappa has said that he is confident the BJP would win 13 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) would get one seat each. The postal ballots are currently being sorted by the poll officials. The Election Commission officials say that the postal ballots will be counted before 9am. Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi leads in postal ballots in Gokak. Disqualified MLA and BJP candidate Anand Singh leads in postal ballots in Vijayanagar. BJP takes early lead in 4 seats BJP leading in postal ballots in Chikkaballapura and KR Puram