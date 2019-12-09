Karnataka By-Election Results 2019: BJP's Narayana Gowda scripts history, wins from KR Pete

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 09: The ruling BJP appeared headed for a splendid show, leading in 11 out of 15 Assembly constituencies that went for the bypolls on December five, as the counting was taken up on Monday.

In KR Pete of Mandya district, BJP candidate Narayana Gowda has won, against Congress' B L Devaraj, who was ahead in the initial rounds sparking off big celebrations. This is Amit Shah-led party's first ever victory in the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya district, dominated by Congress and JD(S) for decades. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had made emotional appeals for votes for his party, but that has not evidently worked. Gowda was a JD(S) MLA who switched loyalties to the BJP.

CM's son BY Vijayendra and Dy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan had led BJP's campaigning in the constituency.

In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three. Trends available so far showed Congress leading in two (Shivajinagar and Hunsur), while JD(S) and an independent candidate were ahead in Yeshwanthpura and Hoskote constituencies respectively.

Other BJP candidates who are leading are- Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur), and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram).

Among 13 disqualified legislators fielded by the BJP as party candidates for the bypolls, 10 are maintaining a lead against their opponent candidates. BJP had fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who had been admitted into the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar, where byelections are yet to be declared owing to election-related petitions pending in court. In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.