Karnataka by-election: BJP wins with ease at R R Nagar, Sira
India
Bengaluru, Nov 10: The BJP has won the by-poll to the Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka.
Rajesh Gowda of the BJP beat Congress candidate, Jayachandra by over 12,000 votes. By-polls were held in two constituencies of Karnataka, the other being R R Nagar.
At R R Nagar, Munirathna of the BJP won the elections by 57,672 votes. He was up against, Krishna Murthy of the JD(S) and Kusuma of the Congress.
The R R Nagar seat fell vacant in July after Munirathna crossed over to the Congress. The poll was initially supposed to be held in December 2019, but was delayed on account of a case of electoral fraud filed against Munirathna.