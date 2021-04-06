Karnataka bus strike: KSRTC, BMTC buses to stay off road; What to expect

Karnataka Sex scandal: Govt not in favour of anyone, says Bommai

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 06: Commuters could face some hardships in reaching their destinations tomrrow as bus services are likely to be hit across the state, including Bengaluru from Wednesday. The employees of road transport corporations have decided to go on a strike on wage related issues from April 7.

The strike call was given by Workers of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League.

The emplyees are protesting against the government's 'failure' to implement a salary under the 6th Pay Commission for the RTC workers.

As alternative public transport, the government has opened bus stations across the state to the private transporters and school vans. Private buses, maxi cabs will be left free, they will be allowed to operate in assigned routes.

The government has also requested the railways for special trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others.

Why are KSRTC, BMTC workers protesting?

The employees have accused the government of adopting delaying tactics on enhancing salaries to the employees as per the recommendation of the 6th Pay Commission.

The workers claim that the government had given a written assurance about fulfilling nine demands, including increasing salaries of the employees within three months, but failed.

They also alleged that few deciions on inter-corporation transfers, health policy for the staff and others were taken unilaterally by the management. There are many loopholes in the law that may cause more inconvenience to the employees.

Govt stand

The government has said that there will be no more negotiations or talks. All the measures that can be taken in the framework of law will be taken. No work no pay will be applied on employees ging for strike.

The government claimed that most of the demands by the employees have been addressed despite financial constraints due to COVID-19. The sixth pay commission report for the Road Transport Corporation workers cannot be fulfilled.

Approximately, 45 lakh passengers used to commute in public transport buses in Bengaluru alone per day, it has now reduced to 20 lakh, and may further go down due to COVID.