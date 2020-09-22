Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing BS Yediyurappa as CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 22: The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

State BJP spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik said a few channels have repeatedly reported that there is going to be a change in the leadership of Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"BJP strongly refutes this report," he clarified in an official statement.

"We categorically state that such reports are absolutely baseless, misleading and far from truth," he added.

There have been strong speculations about possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappa's age, reported news agency PTI.

The speculation had gained momentum during the 77-year-old leader's recent visit to New Delhi, during which he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, there were reports that Yediyurappa might be replaced after the Bihar assembly polls or after him presenting the budget in March 2021.

The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant.