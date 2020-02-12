Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Autos, taxis not to ply

Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 12: There would be a Karnataka Bandh tomorrow. The bandh has been called by the Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota for increasing reservation in jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

The organisation is demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984, but is yet to be implemented.

The auto and taxi unions have extended support to the bandh. Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has extended support to the bandh. The bandh would last between 6 am and 6 pm. The KSRTC has not yet decided on taking part in the bandh. This would mean that buses would ply, but cabs and autos will stay off the road.

The others who have extended support to the bandh are the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), and the lorry owners association.