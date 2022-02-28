YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Shivamogga limps back to normalcy; Schools, colleges reopen amid prohib

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 28: Schools and colleges in Karnataka's violence-hit Shivamogga district reopened amid prohibitory orders on Monday. The district administration had imposed curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 21.

    However, the district administration taking no chances with the law and order situation had extended prohibitory orders banning grouping of more than five people in the Shivamogga city till March 4.

    Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Shivamogga limps back to normalcy; Schools, colleges reopen amid prohib

    The business establishments will be allowed to operate from 6 AM to 7 PM from February 26 and the city is limping back to normalcy.

    The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of Harsha and the government has stated that it does not look like to be just a case of murder. "There seems to be a larger picture than what appears to the eye," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated.

    A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed in this district headquarters town, following which violence broke out during his funeral procession that left a photo journalist and a woman cop among three injured.
    They were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

    Police tried to bring the situation under control and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

    Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka shivamogga

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X