Karnataka CM and ministers new proposed salary and allowance details - All You Need To Know

Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Shivamogga limps back to normalcy; Schools, colleges reopen amid prohib

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Schools and colleges in Karnataka's violence-hit Shivamogga district reopened amid prohibitory orders on Monday. The district administration had imposed curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 21.

However, the district administration taking no chances with the law and order situation had extended prohibitory orders banning grouping of more than five people in the Shivamogga city till March 4.

The business establishments will be allowed to operate from 6 AM to 7 PM from February 26 and the city is limping back to normalcy.

The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of Harsha and the government has stated that it does not look like to be just a case of murder. "There seems to be a larger picture than what appears to the eye," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed in this district headquarters town, following which violence broke out during his funeral procession that left a photo journalist and a woman cop among three injured.

They were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

Police tried to bring the situation under control and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:42 [IST]