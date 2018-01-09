Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Why you will get more of Yogi

In the days to come, Karnataka will witness more of Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The crowds that he managed to draw and the traction that his rallies have got has prompted the BJP to field Yogi more frequently ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

The BJP will list him as of their prime campaigners in the state. The BJP is banking heavily on a heavy dosage of Hindutva to overthrow the ruling Congress in the state.

Post the Sunday rally, there was a Twitter battle that took place between the BJP and Congress. Yogi's rally too drew major crowds in which he attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During the rally he accused the Congress of taking the state back five years thanks to corruption and anti-development policies. He even asked Siddaramaiah that why he was not banning beef despite being a Hindu.

BJP sources say that Yogi will continue to remain a star attraction all through the campaign. He would address many more programmes as part of the 75 day Parivartana Yatra that is being led by B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka.

OneIndia News