Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP set for Mahadayi rath yathra

The BJP will take out a Mahadayi rath yatra in a bid to clear the air regarding the controversy. A rath yatra in four districts of northern Karnataka is on the cards.

The yathra according to BJP sources would be aimed at clearing the air around the row and also clarify to the agitated farmers about what the party has done.

A recent letter by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to B S Yeddyurappa saying he was ready for talks did not exactly suit the party. Farmers of north Karnataka had staged a dharna before the BJP office demanding that Yeddyurappa deliver on the promise of ensuring the release of water.

The issue would also be discussed when BJP's national president Amit Shah visits Karnataka. He would be in Bengaluru on a one-day visit on Sunday and will chalk out an agenda for the party. He would decide on the type of campaign and also the conventions to be held by the party for the next two months. A review of the progress by the legislators would also be undertaken by Shah.

The Mahadayi yathra would be launched in January. It would be take out in the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot. The main intention would be to inform the people about what the party has done about the issue.

