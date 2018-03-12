BJP Candidates List for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates ahead of 2018 Karnataka assembly elections. BJP will finalise the name of the candidates after three rounds of survey.

After the third and final round of the survey, which is underway, the list will be submitted to BJP high command.

Janata Dal (Secular) has already released the list of 126 candidates.

Grapevine has that all sitting MLAs are likely to get the ticket. Among sitting MPs, party president BS Yeddyurappa is likely to get the ticket.

The list is likely to be released at the end of March or in the first week of April. However, names of probable candidates are doing rounds in social media. But, BJP leaders have refused to comment on the issue.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

