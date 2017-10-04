Karnataka advocates back Justice Jayant Patel, abstain from court, question collegium

Advocates from 189 associations across Karnataka have decided to abstain from appearing in Courts on Wednesday as a mark of protest. Expressing solidarity with justice Jayant Patel, who resigned over non-elevation, advocates in the state has questioned the collegium's decision to transfer him instead.

Judiciary has come to a standstill in various courts across Karnataka with advocates refusing to appear. On Tuesday, advocates staged a walkout from court hall no 1 of the Karnataka High Court in protest. "Collegium has become incompetent. While Justice Patel has already resigned and the matter ends there, the increasing corruption within the judiciary is giving way to such incidents. We want to put an end to this," said Y R Sadshiva Reddy, Deputy Secretary, State advocates association.

A resolution passed by the Advocates Association of Bengaluru, on the lines of a similar one passed by Gujarat Advocates association, questioned the collegium's decision. The resolution also called for advocates to abstain from attending all the courts and quasi-judicial authorities on Wednesday as a mark of protest. "It has been decided to address a strong protest letter to His Excellency President of Indian, Collegium of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law minister not to cause any injustice/ discrimination in the matter of election to the higher post of the judiciary. It is unanimously decided to request the CJI and collegium to appoint the judges to the High Court of Karnataka immediately," read the resolution.

Justice Patel resigned allegedly in protest over non-elevation to the post of Chief Justice or Acting Chief Justice and instead, being transferred to the Ahmedabad High Court. Justice Patel shot to fame after ordering a CBI probe into the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Gauri Lankesh murder : Karnataka Government says SIT has identified culprits | Oneindia News

OneIndia News