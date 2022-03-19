Onus of maintaining peace, harmony lies on Bommai govt: Cong after hijab verdict

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Eight dead and more than 20 critically injured including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district, Tumkur Police told news agency ANI.

The incident occurred at Palavalli Katte around 8.30 am when the speeding overturned after hitting the divider. It is reported that the cause of the accident is due to the driver's negligence. Pavagada police are investigating the case.

Going by the TV reports, the bus was carrying 100, including 40 on top of the bus. The bus driver and conductor are absconding after the accident.

The injured have been rushed to Pavagada government hospital.

The Pavagada cops are investigating the case.

More Details Awaited: