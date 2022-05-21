Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

Karnataka: 33 pc quota for women in outsourced govt jobs

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, May 21: The Karnataka government reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar said in a circular on Friday.

There are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees. Henceforth, 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees. As per the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing.

As per the circular, women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservations for women, it stated. The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices, ANI reported.

The circular has asked senior officials to ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle.

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:28 [IST]