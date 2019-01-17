  • search
    Karnataka 2 PUC result 2019 date: Expect it earlier this year

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 16: The Karnataka 2 PUC result 2019 will be out earlier this year. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results this year will out earlier because the board has decided to cut down on paper work during the evaluation process. The marks would be updated online from every district as a result of which the process would be completed earlier.

    Earlier the evaluators would check the answer scripts and then write the marks on a sheet of paper with the coded registration number. The sheet would then come to the various evaluation centres of the state.

    However this year, the marks will be directly entered onto the portal. Once the evaluator finishes around 46 papers the marks would then be updated onto the system. Officials have tried this system for the SSLC Supplementary Exams that were held in July last year and it was a success.

    Thursday, January 17, 2019, 6:39 [IST]
