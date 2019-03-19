Karnataka 1st year PUC results 2019 for South Bengaluru out, how to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Karnataka PUC Result 2019 for South Bengaluru region has been declared today. The results are now available on the official website. Students who had appeared for the 1st PUC exam from this region can now check their result.

This is the first time that Bengaluru students will be able to check their results online, instead of going to their college to see the results.

As per reports, a total of 56,250 students appeared for the first year PUC examination in South Bengaluru out of which 50,694 students passed in the examination. Students who pass in the first year will be promoted to 2nd year PUC which is equivalent to class 12th.

Students who have failed in the first PUC exam can appear for the supplementary exam which will be conducted from April 26 to May 10, 2019.

The schedule for supplementary exams for the first year PUC has also been released.

How to check Karnataka 1st year PUC results 2019:

Go to http://bspucpa.com./

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Take a printout

The result has been declared on BSPUCPA only. The Bengaluru South Pre-University Colleges Principals' Association (BSPUCPA) is the preeminent professional association for principals