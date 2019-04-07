‘Karma will catch up with you’: Rahul hits out at PM Modi over Rafale deal

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 07: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that the latter's 'karma' will catch up with him soon.

Rahul tagged PM Modi's interview to a news channel and challenged him to a debate on corruption.

"You can run Mr Modi but you can't hide. Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice. Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption," he tweeted.

While responding to a question whether Reliance chairman Anil Ambani benefitted from the Rafale deal, PM Modi had said: "Is there no trust in the Supreme Court, CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) and the French government? Would you not even have faith in what the Indian government said in Parliament?"

The purchase of 36 twin-engine Rafale fighter jets from France has triggered a political controversy, with the Congress making the issue a poll plank and attacking the BJP and PM Modi over the deal.

The Opposition parties have alleged that the NDA government bought the fighter aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government under an open tender.

