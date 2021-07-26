Kargil Vijay Diwas: The day India recaptured the mountain heights

New Delhi, July 26: President Ram Nath Kovind will today pay tribes to the war heroes at the Dras Memorial as India today will mark the 22nd Kargil Diwas today. President Kovind will visit Drass in Ladakh and pay homage at the Kargil War Memorial to the fallen heroes of the 1999 conflict.

He will be accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind is on a four day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He will fly to Drass from Srinagar later today. On Tuesday, the President of India will address the annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

On July 26, India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army's victory against Pakistan in 1999. India defeated Pakistan on July 26 1999 thanks to our brave soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. India recaptured the mountain heights occupied by the Pakistan army.

"It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raises the tricolour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

