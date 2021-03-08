Dilli Gupshup: It is feared Yogi might change name of Kareena’s son from Taimur to Tukaram

Kareena Kapoor reflects on Taimur's name controversy: It scarred me deeply as mother

Kareena Kapoor to pen her guide to pregnancy, book to come out in 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture with new born

India

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 08: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared the first picture of her second child, a baby boy, to mark International Women's Day. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their child on February 21.

The actor posted a black-and-white photograph with her baby on Instagram. "There's nothing women can't do. Happy women's day my loves," she captioned the picture.

Kareena and Saif had managed to dodge the paparazzi -- waiting to get the first glimpse of the child -- when the former was discharged from the hospital last month. The 40-year-old actor delivered her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

The four-year-old toddler is an Internet sensation and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in superstar Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha".