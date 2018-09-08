  • search

Kanpur floods: Water receding, situation would return to normal once rainfall stops, says DM

    Lucknow, Sep 8: The situation in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur region, which is reeling under incessant rains and flood, has improved. The District Magistrate of Kanpur said that the situation whould return to normal once the rainfall stops.

    "Water is receding. The situation should return to normal if rainfall stops and more water is not released. Distribution of dry ration is being done. We appeal to people to donate mosquito nets and mosquito repellant creams," he said.

    Parts of Kanpur region inundated

    Rising Ganga and incessant rains have claimed 14 lives and caused widespread havoc in Kanpur region since Tuesday night . More than 32,000 people of 17 different villages were affected by the rising water levels of the Ganga in Unnao and were taken to a safer place. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    People wading through water

    Eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be deployed in nine districts to deal with the emergency caused by the heavy rain and floods in ten rivers that are now above the danger level. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Floods in Moradabad

    In August, flooding in Ramganga river due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand had wreaked havoc in Moradabad, UP, and nearby villages.

    Streets flooded

    Ramganga river originates from Doodhatoli ranges in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The river flows to south west from Kumaun Himalaya. It is a tributary of the river Ganges which originates from the high altitude zone.

    uttar pradesh lucknow floods kanpur

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 13:27 [IST]
