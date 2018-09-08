Kanpur floods: Water receding, situation would return to normal once rainfall stops, says DM

Parts of Kanpur region inundated

Rising Ganga and incessant rains have claimed 14 lives and caused widespread havoc in Kanpur region since Tuesday night . More than 32,000 people of 17 different villages were affected by the rising water levels of the Ganga in Unnao and were taken to a safer place. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

People wading through water

Eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be deployed in nine districts to deal with the emergency caused by the heavy rain and floods in ten rivers that are now above the danger level. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Floods in Moradabad

In August, flooding in Ramganga river due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand had wreaked havoc in Moradabad, UP, and nearby villages.

Streets flooded

Ramganga river originates from Doodhatoli ranges in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The river flows to south west from Kumaun Himalaya. It is a tributary of the river Ganges which originates from the high altitude zone.