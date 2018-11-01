Kannada Rajyotsava 2018: Proud Kannadigas celebrate state formation day today

Bengaluru, Nov 1: The southern state of Karnataka boasts of rich and varied culture and traditions. People from all walks of life came together to celebrate the 60th Karnataka Rajyotsava or Karnataka Foundation Day on November 1.
The Rajyotsava day is known for its vibrancy, as the red and yellow flags of Karnataka are displayed at various places across the whole state, while people dress in their best attire to come together and celebrate.
Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka, a social-cultural organisation in the state, has decided to hoist a new Karnataka flag on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, on Thursday.
Hyderabad-Karnataka is the name given to north Karnataka. The issue over separate statehood for north Karnataka has come up on numerous occasions.
Here's the history behind all these celebrations:
Mysore state was formed on November 1, 1956, merging the Kannada-speaking regions of Bombay and Madras presidencies and the principality of Hyderabad, with the princely Mysore state, based on the recommendations of the States Reorganisation Commission. November 1 each year has since been observed as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.
In 1973, after prolonged debate, the then chief minister Devraj Urs took a decision to change the name of the state to Karnataka.
