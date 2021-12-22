YouTube
    Kanhaiya Kumar called backstabber for disowning Umar Khalid in video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 22: A video of former student activist and Congress leader, Kanhaiya Kumar has gone viral in which he is dodging questions about activists Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider.

    In Sivan, Bihar, Kumar is asked a question about the two activists. Kumar replies by saying, 'does Meeran belong to my party?' When told that Meeran is with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Kumar replies by saying, 'then why are you asking me?'

    When the reporter tells Kumar that Umar Khalid has been his friend in the past, he replies by saying, 'who told you so?'

    Several people took to Twitter to call out Kumar and how he had forgotten his ties with Khalid. Founder of United Against Hate, Nadeem Khan said that all those incarcerated activists fighting to uphold democracy and the Constitution are our friends.

    Both Kumar and Khalid were slapped with sedition charges in 2016 on the allegation that they were part of an event to commemorate terrorist Afzal Guru. Meeran Haider was arrested and charged with sedition in December 2019 amidst the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was also the head of the youth wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

    Reacting to Kumar's answers, one user said that Khalid would not want to be friends with him. Join RSS, BJP soon so that you do not have to even pretend to be secular anymore.

    Another user said that a friend who abandons you in tough times is not less than a backstabber. He is worse than an upfront enemy. Kumar, the selfish coward did not deserve Khalid's friendship, the user also wrote. Another wrote that Khalid is to Kumar what minorities are to the government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:08 [IST]
