  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder may have been planned in Dubai

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: As the spate of arrests in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case continues, it has been found that the murder was planned in Dubai.

    It has also been found by the police that the pistol used in the murder was purchased in Surat, Gujarat. The Dubai links are being established, police sources say.

    File photo of Kamlesh Tiwari
    File photo of Kamlesh Tiwari

    Both the Uttar Pradesh police and the Gujarat ATS are in touch with each other. Both the UP police and ATS have carried out a spate of arrests linked to the murder of Tiwari.

    The police say that the murder of Tiwari was a fall out of communal hate. UP's director general of police, O P Singh said that they had arrested three men in connection with the murder of Tiwari, the founder of Hindu Samaj Party.

    [Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime]

    The killers were traced through the bills of the sweets purchased from a shop in Surat. A total of five persons were involved in the murder, the police said.

    Singh said that the three arrested have been identified as Maulana Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. Salim had radicalised the other men by showing a hate speech made by Tiwari in 2015.

    Singh said that they had purchased the sweets from a shop in Surat and the same box was used to carry the weapons. Further, the police have learnt that two of the executors lived in Gujarat, but had links to Uttar Pradesh.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue