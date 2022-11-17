Kamal Nath cuts Temple-shaped cake with Hanuman on it: Gets lambasted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath courted controversy after he cut a Temple-shaped cake during his birthday celebrations on November 16.

The video showing Kamal Nath cutting the four-tiered cake has gone viral on the social media and has invited criticism from several political. When asked about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that these people have no God's bhakti. Congress is the same party that opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir. When they realised that they are losing votes, they remembered Hanuman ji. Who cuts a cake with Hanuman ji on it. Is it not an insult to Sanatan Dharma. This is unacceptable Chouhan also said.

कांग्रेसियों का भगवान की भक्ति से कोई लेना-देना ही नहीं है, यह बगुला भगत हैं। इनकी पार्टी कभी श्रीराम मंदिर का विरोध करती थी।



आप केक पर बना हनुमान जी रहे हैं और फिर केक काट भी रहे हैं। यह सनातन परंपरा और हिंदू धर्म का अपमान है, जिसको यह समाज स्वीकार नहीं करेगा। pic.twitter.com/iN97G9CbtM — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 16, 2022

"Congressis have nothing to do with devotion to God. His party used to oppose the Shri Ram temple. There is Hanuman Ji's image on a cake and still, you are cutting the cake. This is an insult to Sanatan tradition and Hindu religion, which our society will not accept," Chouhan said on Twitter.

BJP leader, Amit Malviya criticised Kamal Nath and said during elections he claims to be a Hanuman bhat. Now he is insulting Hindus and their deities.

Guru Nanak is watching: Hymn singer lashes out after Kamal Nath attends Sikh event in MP

"Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity, Malviya said on Twitter.

Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four tiered, temple shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity… pic.twitter.com/s4hNMII0iV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 17, 2022

Congress is essentially anti-Hindu hence from Hindu terror to Hindutva is ISIS to equating Gita To Jihad or Jarkiholi insulting Hindus to now Kamalnath ji cutting a cake with Mandir & Hanuman ji on it! They are Chunavi Hindus & leave no opportunity to insult Hindus!."the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said on Twitter while lambasting the Congress.

Kamal Nath cuts a cake in the shape of a Mandir with Hanuman ji on top of the cake. This party never leaves an opportunity to insult Hinduism. Never. pic.twitter.com/UPxSXzAYKo — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) November 17, 2022

Not just political leaders, several netizens also criticised Kamal Nath for his actions. "Kamal Nath cuts a cake in the shape of a Mandir with Hanuman ji on top of the cake. This party never leaves an opportunity to insult Hinduism. Never," wrote one user.

Kamal Nath's supporters decided to celebrate his birthday which falls on November 18 in advance. This was done during his three day visit to his hometown Chhindwara. The celebrations were on Tuesday morning at Kamal Nath's residence where the celebration and the Temple-shaped cake was cut.

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 13:55 [IST]