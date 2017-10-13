Kali puja 2017 (Naraka Chaturdashi): Date, significance, muhurat and bhog

Kali Puja 2017: Today, the third day of five-day Diwali festival. The festival of Kali Chaudas will be celebrated in eastern India. Goddess Kali is considered as the incarnation of goddess Parvati.

Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is a festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali, celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month Kartik especially in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Bangladesh.

It coincides with the pan-Indian Lakshmi Puja day of Diwali. This year Kali puja will be celebrated on Thursday, October 19.

Highlights of Kali Puja has to be the 'bhog' that is served in the pandals, which could be 'khichudi' and labra or 'luchi' and some vegetables. People also enjoy a lavish meal-'mangsho' or goat meat- after the conclusion of Puja.

While most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali, people in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam worship Goddess Kali on new moon day, the most important day of Diwali.

Why should you worship Kali?

To ward-off negative waves around you, family members and home

Goddess Kali lifts up the stamina of their devotees

The fill your house with happiness

Worshipping goddess Kali cuts down all kind of impurities

The darkness goes away from your life

Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins = 00:13 on 19/Oct/2017

Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:41 on 20/Oct/2017

