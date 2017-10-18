Diwali 2017: Lakshmi puja significance, preparations, muhurat and rituals
Today, the third day of Diwali 2017, October 19, Lakshmi Puja will be performed by offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. People observe a day-long fast and fast is broken after Lakshmi Puja in the evening.
Lakshmi Puja preparations
- Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja.
- One should keep a red cloth at the right-hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery.
- One should prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth.
- One should perform Lakshmi Puja with full rituals as described on Lakshmi Puja Vidhi.
Benefits of Lakshmi Pooja
- Family life becomes more harmonious
- Removes obstacles in personal and professional life
- Makes one wealthy and financially successful
- Communication skills also improve which results in better
- outcomes for business
- Reduces the negative effects of Grah Dosh
Pradosh Kaal Muhurat
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 19:26 to 20:25
Duration = 0 Hours 58 Mins
Pradosh Kaal = 17:54 to 20:25
Vrishabha Kaal = 19:26 to 21:24
Amavasya Tithi Begins = 00:13 on 19/Oct/2017
Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:41 on 20/Oct/2017
Mahanishita Kaal Muhurat
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta = 23:46 to 24:37+ *(without sthir lagna)
Duration = 0 Hours 50 Mins
Mahanishita Kaal = 23:46 to 24:37+
Simha Kaal = 25:54+ to 28:06+
Amavasya Tithi Begins = 00:13 on 19/Oct/2017
Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:41 on 20/Oct/2017Choghadiya Puja Muhurat
Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Diwali Lakshmi Puja
Morning Muhurta (Shubh) = 06:29 - 07:55
Morning Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) = 10:46 - 15:03
Evening Muhurta (Amrit, Char) = 16:29 - 21:03
Night Muhurta (Labh) = 24:12+ - 24:41+
Goddess Lakshmi idols
An artist paints an idol of Goddess Lakshmi ahead of Diwali festival in Nagpur of Maharashtra on Friday. PTI Photo
Lord Ganesha idols
Artists work on idols of the Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi ahead of Diwali festival in Moradabad on Monday. PTI Photo
Preparations in fullswing
Customers queue up to buy fruits on the occasion of Lakshmi puja festival at a market in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI Photo
Lakshmi puja underway
Pakistani Hindu women worship during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Peshawar, Pakistan.Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most important festivals dedicated to the worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.AP/PTI photo
Muhurat and ritul courtesy:drikpanchang
Oneindia News