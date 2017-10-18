Diwali 2017: Lakshmi puja significance, preparations, muhurat and rituals

Goddess Lakshmi idols

An artist paints an idol of Goddess Lakshmi ahead of Diwali festival in Nagpur of Maharashtra on Friday. PTI Photo

Lord Ganesha idols

Artists work on idols of the Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi ahead of Diwali festival in Moradabad on Monday. PTI Photo

Preparations in fullswing

Customers queue up to buy fruits on the occasion of Lakshmi puja festival at a market in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI Photo

Lakshmi puja underway

Pakistani Hindu women worship during Diwali celebrations at a temple in Peshawar, Pakistan.Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most important festivals dedicated to the worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.AP/PTI photo