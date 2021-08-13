K'taka govt bans public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Karnataka government has banned public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram to contain the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state government issued a fresh set of elaborate COVID-19 guidelines for the celebration of festivals, ordering a ban on all kinds of processions associated with both festivals (Muharram and Gowri-Ganesha festivals) as both of these festivals observed by devotees of respective communities for at least 10 days in a row and both of these festivals attract large number devotees and processions by respective communities.

As per these new guidelines, the state government stated that all prayers associated with Muharram shall be held at Masjids (mosques) strictly adhering to COVID-19 rules.

"All kinds of processions have been banned from August 12 to August 20. Alam/panja and tajiyath can be viewed from a distance without touching them. Wearing a mask is mandatory in prayer halls. All prayers are to be held in mosques in strict compliance with COVID norms. Except for masjid, mass prayer gathering is not allowed in community halls, open ground, shadi mahal etc on the occasion of Muharram," read the state government order.

"No pandals to be set up for Ganesh Chaturthi. It has to be celebrated in a simple manner. Procession/entertainment program should be organised while bringing and submerging time of Ganesha idol. Ganesha Gowri idols should be submerged in designated places only. Temples that are observing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival should be properly sanitised every day. Devotees should be allowed after using sanitiser and temple administration should arrange thermal checking," added the order.