New Delhi, Jun 28: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court here.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to Justice Sharma at a ceremony in the Raj Niwas, the L-G's secretariat.

Justice Sharma had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

PTI