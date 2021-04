Judges willing to work longer if retirement age increased, says CJI S A Bobde

New Delhi, Apr 06: Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. He will take oath on April 24.

According to a notification issued by the government, Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana would take over as the 48th CJI on April 24 after incumbent S A Bobde demits office a day before.

Justice Ramana would retire on August 26, 2022.