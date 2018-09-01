New Delhi, Sep 1: Justice Ranjan Gogoi to become the next Chief Justice of India. According to reports, he will take oath on October 3. As per procedure, the papers regarding the recommendation are being prepared and it will be sent to the Law Ministry.

Justice Dipak Misra due to retire on October 2 2018.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was one of the three SC Justices who spoke against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra at an unprecedented press conference held in January 2018.

Justice Gogoi was made a Permanent Judge on 28 February 2001. He was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 9 September 2010 and became its Chief Justice on 12 February 2011. He was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and will have a tenure of over seven years there.

Justice Gogoi's tenure will last till 17 November 2019.