Justice Gogoi as next CJI: Never doubted that tradition won’t be followed

New Delhi, Sep 2: With Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra set to endorse, Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor, sources say that they have no doubt that convention will not be followed.

As per convention, the CJI names his successor, following which an official order is issued by the President of India. An official with the Union Law Ministry informed OneIndia that there is clarity that tradition would be followed in the appointment. It would be based on the recommendation of the CJI, the officer also informed.

Sources said that an unwanted debate had cropped up on whether tradition would be followed or not. It was decided as early as July that the norm would be followed.

In August the Bar Council of India too had sent a letter to the CJI urging him to recommend Justice Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.

The norm is that the CJI names his successor, following which the recommendation is sent to the Law Ministry. Once the papers are cleared, it is the President of India, who appoints the next CJI. However if the CJI fails to name his successor, then it is the President who would take the final call on who would be the successor.