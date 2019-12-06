‘Justice for Disha’: No more 'Tarikh pe Tarikh', Twitter explodes to Hyderabad rapists’ encounter

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 06: Amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths on Friday of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, People have been expressing their angst and at the same time commending the Telangana Police for the act.

As Twitter started trending the hashtag #JusticeForDisha #hyderabadpolice #Encounter and #HyderabadHorror and several protests took place across the country, including parliamentarians who should know better, demanded that the four accused and other rapists be castrated, lynched or killed in a police 'encounter'. While some called it 'unconstitutional', others said 'justice delivered'.

"Now nobody will ever know if the four men killed by the police were innocent men, arrested fast to show action. And whether four of the most brutal rapists roam free, to rape and kill more women," Supreme Court advocate Karuna Nundy said.

"It's a great news for all of us. No more 'Tarikh pe Tarikh'. #hyderabadpolice has done a fantastic job. Salute to this man VC Sajjanar IPS, who has done this #Encounter. The real Hero of 1.3 billions people. #DishaCase," a Twitter user said.

Cyberabad VC Sajjanar was the same SP of the Warangal at the time of 2008 encounter. Both the cases were crime against women.#HyderabadHorror #hyderabadpolice #Hyderabad #HyderabadMurder pic.twitter.com/YTyODwN22j — Madhuri Rao (@theredditgirl) December 6, 2019

Rekha Sharma, chairperson of National Commission for Women, expressed her happiness over the police encounter that killed the four accused. "As a common citizen I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels," she says. "We always demanded death penalty for them, and here police is the best judge, I don't know in what circumstances this happened."

Is this #JusticeForDisha ....



YES .



Because system failed to protect her when it was due that night .



Is it legal ?



Let the law come that rapists be punished by law before people forget about rape — Shatagni Missile ✍ (@TeluguChegu) December 6, 2019