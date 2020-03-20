  • search
    Justice after 7 years, who said what on Nirbhaya hangings

    New Delhi, Mar 20: After the convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged to death on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it took 7 years for justice to be delivered.

    "We've seen how the convicts manipulated...law...there are...loopholes in our system, we need to improve [it]," he added. "We've to take a pledge...a similar incident doesn't happen again," Kejriwal said.

    Nirbhaya’s killers hanged at Tihar jail

    The four men convicted of the gang rape and murder of a Delhi woman on December 16, 2012 were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, ending a horrific chapter in India's long history of sexual assault that had seared the nation's soul.

    Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed at 5.30 am for the savage assault in an empty moving bus on the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one.

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
