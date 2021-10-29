Juhi Chawla signs Rs1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan's bail

Aryan Khan case an attempt by BJP to move Bollywood out of Maharashtra: Malik

New Delhi, Oct 29: Actor Juhi Chawla has signed the Rs 1 lakh surety bond for Aryan Khan's release from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

"Juhi Chawla has been accepted as surety by the court. Bail formalities are being completed. Once the bonds are signed, they will directly go from the court to jail," said Satish Manshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer.

The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6 pm to secure his release this evening.

In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The HC also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The high court had said it would provide a copy of its order on Friday.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment to commit an offence.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 17:50 [IST]