Judge who delivered Mecca Masjid blast verdict set to join BJP

Hyderabad, Sep 22: The judge who delivered the Mecca Masjid blast verdict is set to join the BJP. Retired Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ravinder Reddy, it may be recalled had acquitted all the accused in the case.

During the visit by BJP president, Amit Shah, Reddy had taken an appointment with him. The BJP's Telangana chief Dr. K Laxman said that Reddy could contribute to the party as an intellectual or even join electoral politics. He however added that it is not clear if he would be admitted into the party and if so, what his role would be.

On April 16, Reddy after delivering the verdict had resigned from his post. He had acquitted all five accused including Swami Aseemanand, following which he sent a letter to the Chief Justice stating that he was resigning on personal grounds.

During Reddy's meeting with Amit Shah, he is said to have expressed his desire to work for the BJP, while terming it as a nationalist and patriotic party. He also told Shah that his services for the party could be utilised as he pleases.

In his verdict, Reddy had said that the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Aseemanand and other were involved in the planning and execution of the bomb blast at Mecca Masjid on May 18 2007. He further said that just by being a member of the RSS, one does not become communal. The RSS is not a proscribed terror organisation and if anyone works for it, it does not give scope to become communal and anti-social, Reddy had also observed.

Reddy, it may be recalled had been suspended along with 11 other judges for protesting the appointment of judges who hail from Andhra Pradesh in Telangana. The suspension was however revoked. Reddy, at the time of his resignation was under investigation by the High Court on the allegation that he had shown undue haste, while granting anticipatory bail to an accused in a land dispute case.