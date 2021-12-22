In UP, Nadda explains all the good PM has done for farmers

JP Nadda to release BJP govt's report card in Goa today

New Delhi, Dec 22: BJP chief JP Nadda will release a report card of ten years of BJP government in Goa and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath near BJP's head office in Panaji. Assembly elections are due in Goa in February next year.

Hitting out at the Congress, the politician said that previous governments had misled the people of the state.

"Has any leader dared to talk about his work before coming to polls? During the Congress government, people used to make promises and then make new promises in the next elections without doing any work. In our government, a Chief Minister talks about his works in front of the public," he asserted.

The BJP leader said that the current Goa government had fulfilled its poll promises and would deliver on "what we will promise ahead".

Nadda addressed two public meetings at Shiroda and Quepem as well as holding a meeting of BJP functionaries in the party's Margao office in the south Goa district. According to reports quoting a party spokesperson, he will hold another meeting at the party's office in Mapusa in North Goa on Wednesday. He is also slated to release a report card for ten years of BJP government in Goa and flag off of a 'Sankalp' rath tomorrow.

Goa is slated to hold Assembly elections in February next year. Presently the BJP has 17 legislators in the 40 member Assembly and also enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents.

