JP Nadda, Amit Shah exude confidence about forming govt in four states

New Delhi, Mar 5: BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence of forming governments in the four states where it was in power, including in Uttar Pradesh, while making good gains in Punjab.

Speaking at a joint press conference ahead of the final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those hoping for any dilution in the party's mandate in the state would be disappointed and it will get a massive majority. "People will give BJP a good majority in four states where it is in power," Nadda said.

As per Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced politics of casteism, appeasement and nepotism with politics of performance, and this has not just defined the agenda of BJP but also that of the entire nation for the future. Underlining that the party ran a scientific and well-organised campaign, Shah said, "We saw Prime Minister Modi's popularity in five poll-bound states was more than that of any earlier prime minister."

Shah also said he is confident that BJP will return to power in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - and make impressive gains in Punjab. In Uttar Pradesh, Shah said some leaders might have left the party, but not the voters. To a question about the likely impact of issues like unemployment, price rise and stray cattle on the BJP's poll prospects in UP amid perceived benefits it may draw from the planks of law and order, and free ration, Shah said things should be seen in totality. Overall, the BJP will gain positively from the issues at play in the polls, he said.

Both Shah and Nadda were emphatic in rejecting the possibility of the BJP needing the support of parties outside its alliance to form a government in Uttar Pradesh. Nadda also dismissed the view that there is a close fight in the state, saying such claims are often made during the polls but the BJP ends up winning a strong majority. The Modi government's welfare schemes have given the poor people hope that they can have a living standard equal to others, Shah said.

Asked about the winning prospect of parties in Punjab, he said the BJP will make gains and this also means that the alliance led by it has a good chance as well. Only an astrologer can say which way the poll results will go in such a multi-cornered contest, he said. In his remarks, Nadda said, "The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states we were in the government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly empowerment of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors." "In these four states, another major focus was on development - educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. In UP, five airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started," he added.

The last phase of voting will be held in Uttar Pradesh on March 7 and counting will be held on March 10. PTI

